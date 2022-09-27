UK high net worth 'did not ask for tax cuts' survey finds

The majority (73%) of UK high net worth (HNW) individuals think they pay the right amount of tax, Saltus finds. The wealth manager's latest wealth index questioned 1,000 UK residents with more than £250,000 in investable assets about their views on the economy. Almost three quarters (73%) said they think they pay ‘the right amount' in tax, ahead of 23% who feel they pay too much. The other 4% of respondents told Saltus they felt they should be taxed more. In its Mini Budget last Frid...