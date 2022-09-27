UK high net worth 'did not ask for tax cuts' survey finds

Hope William-Smith
clock • 1 min read
UK high net worth 'did not ask for tax cuts' survey finds

The majority (73%) of UK high net worth (HNW) individuals think they pay the right amount of tax, Saltus finds. The wealth manager's latest wealth index questioned 1,000 UK residents with more than £250,000 in investable assets about their views on the economy. Almost three quarters (73%) said they think they pay ‘the right amount' in tax, ahead of 23% who feel they pay too much. The other 4% of respondents told Saltus they felt they should be taxed more. In its Mini Budget last Frid...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Hope William-Smith
Author spotlight

Hope William-Smith

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Hope William-Smith

UK pensions minister Guy Opperman leaves post after record five years

Mini UK Budget for tax cuts and energy plans expected next week