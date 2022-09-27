Asset managers struggle to evidence ESG considerations when taking positions

Despite widespread adoption of ESG policies and an increase in dedicated staff, asset managers are struggling to provide tangible evidence of the considerations in decision making. According to Redington's annual Sustainable Investment survey, while 98% of managers have a firmwide ESG policy and 80% employ dedicated ESG or sustainable investment staff, 43% of fund houses are unable to provide a single example of a sell decision driven by an ESG view, up from 39% the previous year. Deep ...