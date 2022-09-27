FCA to conduct 'holistic review' of the advice and guidance boundary

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) plans to carry out a holistic review of the boundary between advice and guidance in a bid to better understand how to remove some of the burden of regulation, as stated in a speech today (27 September). FCA executive director of markets Sarah Pritchard pointed to the many ways the FCA is adapting to prepare for economic growth, including the ability to do more once the Future Regulatory Framework (FRF) becomes law. "One area we are looking at trans...