FCA to conduct 'holistic review' of the advice and guidance boundary

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) plans to carry out a holistic review of the boundary between advice and guidance in a bid to better understand how to remove some of the burden of regulation, as stated in a speech today (27 September). FCA executive director of markets Sarah Pritchard pointed to the many ways the FCA is adapting to prepare for economic growth, including the ability to do more once the Future Regulatory Framework (FRF) becomes law. "One area we are looking at trans...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes