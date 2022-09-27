Royal Bank of Canada acquires Brewin Dolphin for £1.6bn

Royal Bank of Canada's (RBC) wealth management arm has completed the acquisition of Brewin Dolphin for £1.6bn. Brewin Dolphin will now operate as RBC Brewin Dolphin and will continue to be led by its current chief executive Robin Beer, according to RBC. The "transformative acquisition," which was first announced by RBC in March this year, will create one of the largest wealth managers in the UK Channel Islands and Ireland with £58bn assets under management as of 31 August 2022. RBC W...
