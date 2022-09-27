Global $6.3trn coalition led by Fidelity Int'l and Boston Common warns of AI ethical risks

The World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA) has created the first multi-stakeholder coalition on ethical artificial intelligence (AI), it said in a launch statement on 27 September. The Collective Impact Coalition already has 39 supporting members, which include lead investors Fidelity International, Boston Common Asset Management, and 29 financial institutions representing $6.3trn of assets under management. This coalition aims to raise awareness of the importance of responsible and ethic...