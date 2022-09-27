UK expats in Europe see retirement income plunge 17% amid sterling crisis  

The falling pound is hammering UK expat pensioners relying on their fixed income, with those in Europe seeing a 17% fall over the last seven years and other areas even worse, according to analysis by global fintech company Ebury. Between September 2015 and September 2022, the UK experienced significant political and economic volatility - starting from the struggle to push through an orderly exit from the European Union to the pandemic and consequent inflation shock. Hit by these headw...