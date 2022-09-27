UK expats in Europe see retirement income plunge 17% amid sterling crisis  

The falling pound is hammering UK expat pensioners relying on their fixed income, with those in Europe seeing a 17% fall over the last seven years and other areas even worse, according to analysis by global fintech company Ebury. Between September 2015 and September 2022, the UK experienced significant political and economic volatility - starting from the struggle to push through an orderly exit from the European Union to the pandemic and consequent inflation shock. Hit by these headw...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes