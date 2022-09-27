AJ Bell's Helena Morrissey to step down as chair over disagreement on CEO Andy Bell's role

Investment platform AJ Bell has announced its chair Helena Morrissey will be standing down from the board after less than a year in the role. Morrissey joined the board back in 2021 and became chair at the beginning of this year. In a stock exchange announcement this morning (27 September), senior independent director Evelyn Bourke at the firm, said that both parties were "unable to agree our preferred role for Andy with the FCA and Helena believes it is the right thing for her to step ...