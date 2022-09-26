Mirova expands fixed income range with two Article 9 bond funds

Mirova, the subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers, is expanding its fixed income range with the the launch of two Article 9 bond funds, the Mirova Euro High Yield Sustainable Bond fund and the Mirova Euro Short Term Sustainable Bond fund. The Mirova Euro High Yield Sustainable Bond strategy will offer exposure to smaller companies with a credit rating below BBB, with particular interest to those specialising in medical care, sustainable mobility, clean packaging, recycling/waste treatm...