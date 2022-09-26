Mirova expands fixed income range with two Article 9 bond funds

Mirova, the subsidiary of Natixis Investment Managers, is expanding its fixed income range with the the launch of two Article 9 bond funds, the Mirova Euro High Yield Sustainable Bond fund and the Mirova Euro Short Term Sustainable Bond fund. The Mirova Euro High Yield Sustainable Bond strategy will offer exposure to smaller companies with a credit rating below BBB, with particular interest to those specialising in medical care, sustainable mobility, clean packaging, recycling/waste treatm...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes