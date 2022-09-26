Credit Suisse launches single family office index for 'first of a kind' peer comparison

Credit Suisse has launched its inaugural Single Family Office Index which it says is "the first of its kind" and "aims to be a gauge for SFOs to reflect and compare investment performances across peers". The inaugural Credit Suisse SFO Index tracks the financial asset performance of more than 300 SFOs across the regions of Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The bank also releases its 2022 Single Family Office (SFO) Survey Report, offering insights on the key issues facing family offices ...