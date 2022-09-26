Estate planning: Certainty in uncertain times

Organising your estate can give certainty in at least one area of your life, says Higgs & Johnson Partner Sharmon Ingraham, who explains the process of creating powers of attorney. In the wake of the uncertainty generated by the pandemic, many have taken greater interest in obtaining certainty in other aspects of life. In particular, some have made it a priority to organise their affairs, take steps to ensure their wishes are documented and can be effected if necessary. Many people ...