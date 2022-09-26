Kingswood acquires Irish financial adviser in €25.8m deal

Kingswood, the international wealth and investment management group, is set to acquire the Dublin-based financial adviser Moloney Investments (MMPI), subject to regulatory approval, making this its seventh acquisition this year.  The transaction will bolster the group's client-facing advisory team to over 100 people and funds under advice and management to over £7.8bn across both the UK and Ireland. Kingswood's assets under advice will total over £10bn, from a combination of both global re...

