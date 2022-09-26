People Moves:  Franklin Templeton, Evelyn Partners, Bank Syz, Nuveen, Allianz Partners, RBS Int'l, Harding Loevner

Franklin Templeton Franklin Templeton has appointed Martin Bechtloff and LotfiLadjemi as Senior ETF Sales Specialists. Reporting to Caroline Baron, head of business development, ETFs, EMEA, Bechtloff will be based in Dusseldorf, covering the German and Austrian markets, and Ladjemi will be based in London, covering the UK and Ireland. They will focus on the continued growth of Franklin Templeton's UCITS ETF Platform in their respective regions. Baron said: "Our ETF business in EMEA ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes