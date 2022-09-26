People Moves:  Franklin Templeton, Evelyn Partners, Bank Syz, Nuveen, Allianz Partners, RBS Int'l, Harding Loevner

Franklin Templeton Franklin Templeton has appointed Martin Bechtloff and LotfiLadjemi as Senior ETF Sales Specialists. Reporting to Caroline Baron, head of business development, ETFs, EMEA, Bechtloff will be based in Dusseldorf, covering the German and Austrian markets, and Ladjemi will be based in London, covering the UK and Ireland. They will focus on the continued growth of Franklin Templeton's UCITS ETF Platform in their respective regions. Baron said: "Our ETF business in EMEA ...