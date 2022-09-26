Kwarteng's Mini Budget sees sterling slump to record low versus the dollar

The pound has fallen to a record low against the US dollar following UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini Budget announcement. Sterling slid by almost 5% to $1.035 when Asia trading opened on Monday (26 September), surpassing the then record lows hit on Friday (23 September) immediately after Kwarteng introduced the biggest tax cuts in 50 years. Since then, sterling has been declining, increasing concerns that sterling would reach parity with the dollar. Thirteen key takeaways from Mi...