Solvency II reform plans get cautious industry backing

Solvency II reforms to be introduced by the government have been broadly backed by the industry. This morning (23 September), UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced that, as part of its growth plan, the government would replace Solvency II regulations with "rules tailor made for the UK" in a bid to free up billions of pounds of investment. ABI director general Hannah Gurga said: "As the chancellor recognised, more can be done to unlock investment and the insurance and long-term savings ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes