VIDEO: The BFSB Interviews - N. Leroy Smith, Partner, Higgs and Johnson

clock • 1 min read
VIDEO: The BFSB Interviews - N. Leroy Smith, Partner, Higgs and Johnson

In the latest of the BFSB Videos Interviews 2022, we speak to N. Leroy Smith, Partner, Higgs and Johnson.

In this video here and below, Smith outlines why The Bahamas stands out as a jurisdiction that supports wealth management and private clients and why Higgs & Johnson stand out from competitors in this arena.

This video also appears in the The Bahamas Special Report 2022 ezine - produced in association with The Bahamas Financial Services Board. It features with a comprehensive list of articles, features and videos is available to view/read here.

