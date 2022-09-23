Hong Kong scraps Covid 19 quarantine in watershed move 

clock • 1 min read
Hong Kong scraps Covid 19 quarantine in watershed move 

Hong Kong will scrap its mandatory hotel quarantine next week, its government said today (23 September), in a watershed moment for the international financial centre after two years of highly restrictive Covid measures. Visitors will still need to take a rapid antigen test before flying under the new rules, which come into effect on Monday 26 September.  Hong Kong currently has a three-day hotel quarantine for arrivals who are then required to undergo four subsequent days of restriction...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Solvency II reform plans get cautious industry backing

Blacktower FM's Caymen Islands arm gains full broker dealer licence