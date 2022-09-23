UK kickstarts big reforms to tackle 'dirty money' with transparency bill

The UK Government unveiled its second economic crime bill of the year on 22 September kickstarting the biggest reform of the UK 's corporate register in 170 years and increasing the Serious Fraud Office's powers. In a statement on 22 September, multiple departments of government said the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill would "strengthen the UK's reputation as a place where legitimate businesses can thrive while driving dirty money out of the UK. "Through the reforms, any...