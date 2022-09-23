Blacktower FM's Caymen Islands arm gains full broker dealer licence

Blacktower Cayman has been granted the upgraded permission of Broker Dealer by the Caymen Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), it said in a statement on 22 September. The firm has qualified for the upgrade after working with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority to bring its systems and controls up to Broker Dealer qualifying standards. The addition of this licensing permission, once fully implemented, will permit Blacktower Cayman Limited to offer a range of securities trading and deal...