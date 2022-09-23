Blacktower FM's Caymen Islands arm gains full broker dealer licence

Blacktower Cayman has been granted the upgraded permission of Broker Dealer by the Caymen Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), it said in a statement on 22 September. The firm has qualified for the upgrade after working with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority to bring its systems and controls up to Broker Dealer qualifying standards. The addition of this licensing permission, once fully implemented, will permit Blacktower Cayman Limited to offer a range of securities trading and deal...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes