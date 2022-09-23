Singapore overtakes HK as New York and London stay top of world financial centre index  

Hong Kong has lost out to Singapore in a global ranking list of world financial centres where New York and London maintained their first and second positions. Singapore leapt three places to third in the twice-a-year Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) which assesses 119 cities around the world, published on 22 September. Paris returned to the top ten in the index, replacing Tokyo which fell to 16th place, perhaps reflecting a comparatively slow consumer recovery following the Covid-...