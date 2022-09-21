Franklin Templeton launches European fixed income fund to support social change

Franklin Templeton has launched the Franklin European Social Leaders Bond fund, which aims to deliver positive social outcomes by promoting social equality. The new offering is targeting a total return of income and capital growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of social bonds, largely made up of Euro-denominated investment grade bonds worldwide. It will support positive social outcomes in that proceeds will exclusively be applied to finance eligible social projects directly...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes