Invesco closes Pan European responsible equity fund to new investors

Invesco's Luxembourg office has closed to new investors its Invesco Pan European Structured Responsible Equity Fund, which has €14m of assets under management. In a statement, the directors of the SICAV said they had "resolved to close the Invesco Pan European Structured Responsible Equity Fund to new investors with effect from 14th September,12:00 noon Irish time". The statement said existing investors in the fund may buy additional shares of the fund, continue to redeem normally in a...