Invesco closes Pan European responsible equity fund to new investors

Invesco's Luxembourg office has closed to new investors its Invesco Pan European Structured Responsible Equity Fund, which has €14m of assets under management. In a statement, the directors of the SICAV said they had "resolved to close the Invesco Pan European Structured Responsible Equity Fund to new investors with effect from 14th September,12:00 noon Irish time". The statement said existing investors in the fund may buy additional shares of the fund, continue to redeem normally in a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes