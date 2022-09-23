Invesco closes Pan European responsible equity fund to new investors

1 min read
Invesco closes Pan European responsible equity fund to new investors

Invesco's Luxembourg office has closed to new investors its Invesco Pan European Structured Responsible Equity Fund, which has €14m of assets under management.  In a statement, the directors of the SICAV said they had "resolved to close the Invesco Pan European Structured Responsible Equity Fund to new investors with effect from 14th September,12:00 noon Irish time". The statement said existing investors in the fund may buy additional shares of the fund, continue to redeem normally in a...

