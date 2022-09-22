Evelyn Partners adds £90m AUM in Arena Wealth acquisition

Evelyn Partners has taken on the investment management business of Arena Wealth. Arena Wealth specialises in advising leading sports and entertainment professionals, as well as entrepreneurs. Under the terms of the deal, £90m of its investment management assets will be transferred to Evelyn. Two members of the Arena Wealth team will also move over to Evelyn as part of the agreement. Portfolio manager Ashley Thompson, who has worked at Arena Wealth since 2013 and Lauren Francis, a ...