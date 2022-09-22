Hansard Global reports challenging year for new business in 2022

Hansard Global, the specialist long-term savings provider, reported a 35.4% fall in new business sales from £173m to £120.5m, in its full-year results for the year ended 30 June 2022 (FY 2022). Assets under administration also fell, year on year, by just shy of 11% from £1.22bn to £1.09bn. Chief executive Graham Sheward said: "Our results for the 2022 financial year reflect a challenging year for new business together with £1.0m of provisions made at the time of our half-year results to...