Hansard Global reports challenging year for new business in 2022

Hansard Global, the specialist long-term savings provider, reported a 35.4% fall in new business sales from £173m to £120.5m, in its full-year results for the year ended 30 June 2022 (FY 2022). Assets under administration also fell, year on year, by just shy of 11% from £1.22bn to £1.09bn. Chief executive Graham Sheward said: "Our results for the 2022 financial year reflect a challenging year for new business together with £1.0m of provisions made at the time of our half-year results to...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes