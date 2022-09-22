Shakira denies £14.5m tax fraud allegations in new response 

Colombian singer Shakira has responded to tax evasion charges against her by the Spanish government in an interview published yesterday (21 September). Shakira's appeal in a Spain tax fraud case was dismissed on 26 May this year, having been initially charged in 2018 with failing to pay €14.5m on income earned between 2012 and 2014. A trial date has not yet been set. In a cover story for Elle published yesterday (September 21), the pop star said she'd paid everything that the governmen...