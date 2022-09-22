Shakira denies £14.5m tax fraud allegations in new response 

Colombian singer Shakira has responded to tax evasion charges against her by the Spanish government in an interview published yesterday (21 September). Shakira's appeal in a Spain tax fraud case was dismissed on 26 May this year, having been initially charged in 2018 with failing to pay €14.5m on income earned between 2012 and 2014. A trial date has not yet been set. In a cover story for Elle published yesterday (September 21), the pop star said she'd paid everything that the governmen...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes