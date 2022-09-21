Fidelity International appoints new head of equities for Europe

Fidelity International has appointed Dr Ilga Haubelt as its new head of equities for Europe. Haubelt joins from Newton Investment Management, where she was most recently the head of equity income as well as manager on several global and sustainable income funds. The new head will be based in London and lead Fidelity's European-based equity investment team, driving investment performance and identifying opportunities to build out new strategies. Fidelity International launches Sustai...
