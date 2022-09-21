European ETF growth outpaces UCITS over the past decade

European ETF growth has outpaced UCITS growth by more than double over the past decade, according to a new report from PwC Luxembourg. In the group's annual European ETF Listing and Distribution research, which shows the growth of the ETF market, EU-domiciled ETFs have grown at a compound annual growth rate of 18.7%, compared to just 9% for EU-domiciled UCITS between 2012 and June 2022. However, the assets under management for the 1,806 ETFs covered has fallen by 10% to €1.2bn due to ou...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes