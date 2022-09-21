Guernsey launches new green fund regime and 'just transition' report

Guernsey launches new green fund regime and 'just transition' report

Two significant launches marked the opening of 2022 Guernsey Sustainable Finance Week on Tuesday 21 September. The Guernsey Financial Services Commission, the island's regulator, announced the official launch of a new product in Guernsey's sustainable funds regime - the Natural Capital Fund - following consultation over the last few months. The Natural Capital Fund regime creates a regulatory designation for funds to help channel investment into biodiversity and natural capital projects...

