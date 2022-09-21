Wealth tax for residents and expats is abolished in Spain's Andalucia 

The Andalusian Government has unveiled a game-changing taxation U-turn, scrapping wealth tax for residents and second homeowners in the region, taking effect from today 21 September. As Andalucía joins the ranks of the world's most tax-friendly havens, Spanish nationals and foreigners with worldwide assets of €700,000 from Granada to Seville and across the Costa del Sol will no longer pay tax on their worldwide assets. The president of the Junta, Juanma Moreno, said the abolition will...