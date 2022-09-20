HSBC AM launches Article 9 circular economy fund

HSBC Asset Management has unveiled an Article 9 circular economy fund, aiming to deliver against all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals. The HGIF Global Equity Circular Economy fund will invest in about 60 companies that are "enabling the transition to a circular global economy", through working in fields such as recycling, regenerating natural systems and "designing out waste and pollution". It will be managed by Benedicte Mougeot, portfolio manager and head of climate equity, ...