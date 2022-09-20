UAE and Saudi central banks to take joint enforcement measures on the insurance sector

The Central Bank of the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) on 19 September to establish a general framework for the supervision of the insurance sector in both countries. As part of the agreement, the two countries will exchange supervisory and regulatory information related to solvency rules, the calculation of technical allocations, investment policy rules, and procedures related to supervision, follow-up, and enforcement of regulations on i...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes