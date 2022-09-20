Jersey Finance to grow its US profile with events push

Jersey Finance is to flag its growing US business flows and overarching strategy to diversify its proposition for the US asset management market at a roadshow in the country in October this year. 2022 marks three years since Jersey Finance opened an office in New York to bolster its visibility in the US market, and since then the number of US-originated fund structures in Jersey has grown 61%, while the value of US-originated fund assets under management (AUM) serviced in Jersey has risen...
