UK pensions minister Guy Opperman leaves post after record five years

The UK's longest serving pensions minister, MP Guy Opperman, has left the post after a record 1,913 days in office. Opperman today (20 September) said he was "relieved of his duties" on 8 September but had refrained from making the news public until after the period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. His record-long period as pensions minister at the Department for Work and Pensions saw the lifting of auto-enrolment (AE) workplace pensions to 8% savings per annum and...