People Moves: Franklin Templeton, MetLife IM, Ogier, Secor AM, Evelyn Partners, Objectway, Old Mill

Franklin Templeton Franklin Templeton has named Heneg Parthenay as Head of Insurance EMEA, effective 1 September 2022. Based in London, Parthenay reports jointly into Matthew Williams, head of sales, EMEA and Nick Hooten, head of client investment solutions, Franklin Templeton Investment Solutions. In this newly created role, he will lead and drive the development of Franklin Templeton's business with insurers across the EMEA region. He will partner closely with Franklin Templeton'...