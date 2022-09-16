Mini UK Budget for tax cuts and energy plans expected next week

A ‘mini budget' to deliver the tax cuts that prime minister Liz Truss vowed to see through during her recent leadership campaign is expected late next week, according to reports. It comes amid continued cost-of-living concerns and rising energy costs and will be the new parliament's first major event when it resumes normal business next Thursday following the end of the national period of mourning, the BBC said yesterday (15 September). The mini budget would also be an opportunity for f...