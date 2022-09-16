Mini UK Budget for tax cuts and energy plans expected next week

Hope William-Smith
clock • 1 min read
Kwasi Kwarteng
Image:

Kwasi Kwarteng

A ‘mini budget' to deliver the tax cuts that prime minister Liz Truss vowed to see through during her recent leadership campaign is expected late next week, according to reports. It comes amid continued cost-of-living concerns and rising energy costs and will be the new parliament's first major event when it resumes normal business next Thursday following the end of the national period of mourning, the BBC said yesterday (15 September). The mini budget would also be an opportunity for f...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Hope William-Smith
Author spotlight

Hope William-Smith

Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Hope William-Smith

Europe dominates retirement security as UK declines for fifth year in a row

Quilter earmarks £3m for British Steel redress