Central Bank of Ireland fines Danske Bank €1.8m in landmark passport case

The Central Bank of Ireland has fined Danske Bank €1.82m for three breaches of its anti-money laundering and terrorist financing rules in the first such penalty that it has imposed on a financial institution which is incorporated and supervised outside of Ireland, but which operates in Ireland as a branch on a passport basis. In a statement on 15 September, the Dublin-based banking authority said the Criminal Justice Act breaches stemmed from the failure by Danske Bank A/S (Danske) to ensu...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes