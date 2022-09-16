Dubai Court of Appeal orders British businessman to pay $1.25bn to Denmark in tax fraud case

A British man accused by Denmark of a $1.7bn tax fraud has been ordered by Dubai Court of Appeal to pay Copenhagen's tax authority $1.25bn, according to an Associated Press report citing court filings seen on 16 September. The Danish tax authority, Skattestyrelsen, had filed the civil case against Shah in 2018 through a local Dubai law firm. Only days previously (12 September), another Dubai court refused Denmark's request to extradite British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah over the alle...