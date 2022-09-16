Dubai Court of Appeal orders British businessman to pay $1.25bn to Denmark in tax fraud case

A British man accused by Denmark of a $1.7bn tax fraud has been ordered by Dubai Court of Appeal to pay Copenhagen's tax authority $1.25bn, according to an Associated Press report citing court filings seen on 16 September. The Danish tax authority, Skattestyrelsen, had filed the civil case against Shah in 2018 through a local Dubai law firm. Only days previously (12 September), another Dubai court refused Denmark's request to extradite British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah over the alle...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes