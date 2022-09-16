One of Europe's biggest money launderers arrested in Costa del Sol 

One of Europe's biggest money launderers was arrested on 12 September in Malaga, Spain, as a result of an international law enforcement operation led by the Spanish Guardia Civil, Europol said in a statement on 15 September. Two of his associates were also arrested in Spain, with 11 property searches being carried out in Spain and the United Kingdom. The main suspect, not identified by Europol in its statement, was "considered a high-value target by Europol for his involvement in a nu...