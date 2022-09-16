Robeco takes back Amundi heavy hitter as head of global sales and marketing 

Alexander Preininger has returned to Robeco as global head of sales and marketing and executive committee member effective 1 November 2022. Preininger joins from Amundi where he was global head of institutional clients coverage, Robeco said in a statement on 15 September. Prior to that, he was head of institutional coverage EMEA at Robeco for two years, following his position as head of institutional coverage EMEA, head of Solutions EMEA and member of the board of managing directors a...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes