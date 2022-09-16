Robeco takes back Amundi heavy hitter as head of global sales and marketing 

Alexander Preininger has returned to Robeco as global head of sales and marketing and executive committee member effective 1 November 2022. Preininger joins from Amundi where he was global head of institutional clients coverage, Robeco said in a statement on 15 September. Prior to that, he was head of institutional coverage EMEA at Robeco for two years, following his position as head of institutional coverage EMEA, head of Solutions EMEA and member of the board of managing directors a...