Kingswood hits £7bn in assets under advice for first half of 2022

Kingswood has increased its total assets under advice (AUA) by £2.2bn to £7bn in the first half of 2022, according to its interim financial results. This was largely driven by inorganic growth and positive net flows of its AUA, the consolidator said. It comes after the company, which has both UK and US operations, completed four acquisitions in the UK during 2021, adding £2.4m annual operating profit and £1.8bn AUA to the group. A further six UK acquisitions were completed during the...