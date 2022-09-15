Vistra expands global footprint by entering the French market

Vistra, a provider of advisory and administrative support to Fund, Corporate, Capital Market and Private Wealth clients, today (15 September) announced it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with MAS France, a Parisian provider of domiciliation, administration and directorship services in the real estate and private equity sectors. The deal will expand Vistra's global footprint by entering the French market, making it the 47th jurisdiction in which Vistra operates and the 22nd j...