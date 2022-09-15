The Merge is here: the most important crypto event since Bitcoin's launch?

The Ethereum Merge is a "landmark, historic moment" for the entire cryptocurrency market that will be a "major catalyst" driving prices higher in the long term, according to deVere Group chief executive Nigel Green. The long-awaited so-called Merge of the world's second-largest crypto, Ethereum, has just happened, a major overhaul and switch over to a new operating model that will use 99.9% less energy and will reduce supply of the crypto. Green said: "The years-in-the-making Merge, a n...