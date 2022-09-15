Brooks Macdonald posts 'improving flows' for int'l arm amid record underlying profits

2 min read
Andrew Shepherd (pictured), took over as CEO of Brooks Macdonald in July 2021.
Image:

Andrew Shepherd (pictured), took over as CEO of Brooks Macdonald in July 2021.

Brooks Macdonald has posted record underlying profits of £34.5m for the 12 months to June, while there were "improving flows and solid commercial performance" in its international operations "despite difficult market conditions". The UK headquartered wealth management firm, with a presence in the crown dependencies, reported that the new Isle of Man office was progressing well and expected to be a source of growth, particularly through the Group's referral agreement with Lloyds Bank. "...

