abrdn's ex-global head of private markets emerges at $2.6bn private equity firm

abrdn's former global head of private markets Mark Redman has emerged at Stellex Capital Management, a $2.6bn mid-market private equity firm, following his departure from the Edinburgh-based asset manager in March after just 18 months with the company. Based in London, Redman will take on the role of managing partner at Stellex to oversee the firm's European operations and further expand the firm's investment activities and profile in the region. Redman left abrdn in March after less th...