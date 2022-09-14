Thirteen Article 9 funds hold fast fashion brands under government investigation

Fund houses making disclosures under SFDR could be failing to carry out their obligations to investors, as data seen by International Investment's sister brand Investment Week reveals funds with sustainable objectives continue to hold high risk, fast fashion stocks. As the Competition and Markets Authority's greenwashing investigations into fast fashion houses ASOS and Boohoo continues, Morningstar data revealed that 13 SFDR Article 9 funds remain invested in either or both retailers. O...