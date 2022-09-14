Eight tips for expats on how best to manage mental health

With financial stresses everywhere, many people are seeking to relocate. But, with 50% of expats at high risk of developing mental health issues, how can they maintain good mental health? The expat insurance experts at William Russell have offered their eight top tips for expats on how best to manage their mental health and depression. Top 8 tips for expats to maintain good mental health issues and depression: • Seek a connection. Attending a language class or joining an activity...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes