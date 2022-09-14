Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust proposes liquidation

James Baxter-Derrington
The trust is down against both sector and benchmark year-to-date, and across one, three and five years.
The board of the £323m Fundsmith Emerging Equities trust has proposed a voluntary liquidation of the company following notification that Fundsmith intends to give notice as investment manager. A general meeting will be convened, at which the board will recommend shareholders vote in favour of the proposals. Fundsmith grows profits to £57m in 2021 Both the board and Fundsmith will vote their respective 112,250 (0.43%) and 1,379,227 (5.25%) shares in favour of the resolutions. FEET ...

