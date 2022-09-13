Generali sustainable infrastructure arm changes name and adds three investments

Generali Global Infrastructure (GGI), an asset management company specializing in sustainable infrastructure investments, will now operate under a new name, Infranity. The new name brings more clarity for the clients as it reflects the company's two major strengths: "infrastructure" and "humanity", Generali said in a statement on 13 September. Founded in 2018 by Philippe Benaroya, Alban de La Selle and Gilles Lengaigne as a strategic partnership with Generali, Infranity is the first ...