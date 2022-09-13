Two ex-directors jailed over gold investment Ponzi scheme offering 24% pa returns

Two former directors of a Singapore-registered gold investment company The Gold Label Pte Ltd, Iseli Rudolf James Maitland and How Soo Feng , were sentenced to three years and 10 months imprisonment on 12 September 2022, the Singapore Police Force said in a statement. A third former director, Wong Kwan Sing, had earlier pleaded guilty to a Section 340(1) CA read with Section 340(5) CA offence and was sentenced to an imprisonment term of two years and 10 months on 14 January 2022. The ...