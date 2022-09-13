Former St James's Place director heads to Fundhouse as new CIO

Joe Wiggins has joined the investment consulting firm Fundhouse as chief investment officer for clients in the UK and Europe. Wiggins was previously director of liquid markets at St. James's Place, leaving the role last month after just over a year in the role, alluding to tensions between himself and the wealth management firm. Writing on LinkedIn, he said: "Although a relatively brief stay was never my intention, sometimes you must acknowledge when things do not quite fit." A spoke...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes