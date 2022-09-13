Former St James's Place director heads to Fundhouse as new CIO

Joe Wiggins has joined the investment consulting firm Fundhouse as chief investment officer for clients in the UK and Europe. Wiggins was previously director of liquid markets at St. James's Place, leaving the role last month after just over a year in the role, alluding to tensions between himself and the wealth management firm. Writing on LinkedIn, he said: "Although a relatively brief stay was never my intention, sometimes you must acknowledge when things do not quite fit." A spoke...