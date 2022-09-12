Former Odey manager Marshall-Lee takes CIO and founding partner role at new firm

Veteran emerging markets equity portfolio manager Robert Marshall-Lee has founded new firm Cusana Capital four months after his departure from Odey Asset Management. Marshall-Lee announced on LinkedIn today (12 September) that he had started a new position as founding partner and chief investment officer. Speaking to Investment Week, Marshall-Lee said: "Cusana will offer institutional clients an evolution of the high conviction long-term EM equity strategy that I founded and managed at...
